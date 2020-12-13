Aggie Angerer DeShong

July 15, 1938- November 26, 2020

Aggie Angerer DeShong, Alleman class of 1956, lost her battle with Parkinson's Disease November 26, 2020. (Written by Aggie in March): "I was born in Rock Island, IL, July 15, 1938, the fifth (and favorite) of the six children of Leo and Emma Angerer. I was immensely spoiled by three older brothers and one sister. Three years later, a baby sister, Carol, joined our happy family.

I began my career, education, and volunteering at an early age. In 2nd grade, at St. Mary's, I cleaned the blackboard erasers by banging them on the red brick walls of the building. In 6th grade, I progressed to cleaning the church choir. 8th grade found me in charge of producing the school's first newspaper on an old-fashioned ditto machine, using purple ink. I arrived at Alleman High School and soon continued my volunteering activities, such as operating office machines; filing books in the library; selling items in the School Supplies Store, etc. For my services, I was awarded a medal as "Outstanding Senior," which was a total surprise! I also attended all sports events, was on the Student Council, and loved to dance!

After Alleman, I took off to Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, where my college classes took up much of my time, shortening my volunteer services. I'm sure my hours at the Bridge Table had nothing to do with this. However, I did manage to collect a Tri-School-Bridge Championship award with my loyal college roommate! I earned a major in Foreign Languages and a minor in Math."

----------

(Written by family): After college, Aggie moved to Phoenix, AZ, and her first job was as a secretary for the Del Webb Construction Company. Aggie moved on to work many years for First Federal Savings/Merabank, where she became their first female Vice President. While there, she was Chairwoman of United Way Phoenix for three years. Her final job was as an accountant for E.A. Edberg Associates.

In her so-called retirement days, Aggie spent hours volunteering for places such as the Phoenix Art Museum, Orpheum Theatre, Symphony Hall, and several others. In her "spare" time, Aggie read the Arizona Republic daily from cover to cover, and never missed mastering the crossword puzzles - IN INK! She also was often hostess to her many relatives for any holiday that came along, creating fond memories of loving, lively gatherings. Aggie's favorite times at home, though, were spending them with her two (of course adorable) grandsons!

Aggie was preceded in death by her Husband, Thomas DeShong and Daughter, Melissa DeShong; Parents, Leo and Emma (Goetzman) Angerer; Brothers: Edward, Richard, and Bernard Angerer, and his wife, Marilyn. She is survived by Daughter, Michelle DeShong, and Grandsons: Thomas and Mason Duncan. Sisters and spouses: Mary Therese and Jim Vernon, Carol and Jim Loula; Sister-in-law, Mary Angerer; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Memorial donations may be sent to NEW BEGINNINGS HOSPICE, 18001 N 79th Ave., Suite A-6, Glendale, AZ 85308; MICHAEL J. FOX PARKINSON'S FOUNDATION, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777; ALLEMAN HIGH SCHOOL, 1103 - 40th St., Rock Island, IL 61201; CLARKE UNIVERSITY, 1550 Clarke Drive, Dubuque, IA 52001 OR to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]

R.I.P., Aggie. You will be missed!