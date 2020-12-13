Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Aggie Angerer DeShong
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Abel Funeral Home
1627 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ

Aggie Angerer DeShong

July 15, 1938- November 26, 2020

Aggie Angerer DeShong, Alleman class of 1956, lost her battle with Parkinson's Disease November 26, 2020. (Written by Aggie in March): "I was born in Rock Island, IL, July 15, 1938, the fifth (and favorite) of the six children of Leo and Emma Angerer. I was immensely spoiled by three older brothers and one sister. Three years later, a baby sister, Carol, joined our happy family.

I began my career, education, and volunteering at an early age. In 2nd grade, at St. Mary's, I cleaned the blackboard erasers by banging them on the red brick walls of the building. In 6th grade, I progressed to cleaning the church choir. 8th grade found me in charge of producing the school's first newspaper on an old-fashioned ditto machine, using purple ink. I arrived at Alleman High School and soon continued my volunteering activities, such as operating office machines; filing books in the library; selling items in the School Supplies Store, etc. For my services, I was awarded a medal as "Outstanding Senior," which was a total surprise! I also attended all sports events, was on the Student Council, and loved to dance!

After Alleman, I took off to Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, where my college classes took up much of my time, shortening my volunteer services. I'm sure my hours at the Bridge Table had nothing to do with this. However, I did manage to collect a Tri-School-Bridge Championship award with my loyal college roommate! I earned a major in Foreign Languages and a minor in Math."

----------

(Written by family): After college, Aggie moved to Phoenix, AZ, and her first job was as a secretary for the Del Webb Construction Company. Aggie moved on to work many years for First Federal Savings/Merabank, where she became their first female Vice President. While there, she was Chairwoman of United Way Phoenix for three years. Her final job was as an accountant for E.A. Edberg Associates.

In her so-called retirement days, Aggie spent hours volunteering for places such as the Phoenix Art Museum, Orpheum Theatre, Symphony Hall, and several others. In her "spare" time, Aggie read the Arizona Republic daily from cover to cover, and never missed mastering the crossword puzzles - IN INK! She also was often hostess to her many relatives for any holiday that came along, creating fond memories of loving, lively gatherings. Aggie's favorite times at home, though, were spending them with her two (of course adorable) grandsons!

Aggie was preceded in death by her Husband, Thomas DeShong and Daughter, Melissa DeShong; Parents, Leo and Emma (Goetzman) Angerer; Brothers: Edward, Richard, and Bernard Angerer, and his wife, Marilyn. She is survived by Daughter, Michelle DeShong, and Grandsons: Thomas and Mason Duncan. Sisters and spouses: Mary Therese and Jim Vernon, Carol and Jim Loula; Sister-in-law, Mary Angerer; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Memorial donations may be sent to NEW BEGINNINGS HOSPICE, 18001 N 79th Ave., Suite A-6, Glendale, AZ 85308; MICHAEL J. FOX PARKINSON'S FOUNDATION, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777; ALLEMAN HIGH SCHOOL, 1103 - 40th St., Rock Island, IL 61201; CLARKE UNIVERSITY, 1550 Clarke Drive, Dubuque, IA 52001 OR to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]

R.I.P., Aggie. You will be missed!


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Abel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Aggie's family would like to thank Hospice and the hardworking caregivers at Vicky's Loving Care Home for their skills, patience, and loss of sleep at night, for the attention they gave to Aggie during her stay there. These dedicated men and women are true heroes.
Bless you all!
Carol Loula
Family
December 14, 2020
One of my earliest memories of Aunt Aggie was picking her up from the airport in Rock Island. I have a snapshot memory of her walking across the tarmac wearing a hat and sunglasses- with a neck scarf. She looked SO cosmopolitan and elegant to me! I remember thinking that one day I wanted to be JUST like her!!
Amy Angerer
Family
December 8, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Aggie's passing. She was a valued friend and member of E.A. Edberg Associates for many, many years. Aggie always seemed so youthful, both in energy and looks, that we thought she would be here forever. She was just a beautiful person, inside and out.
Michelle, we wish you and your sons solace and peace at this time.
Eric Edberg and Pamela Edberg
Friend
December 5, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
December 3, 2020
