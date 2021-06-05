Agnes Roseland

August 9, 1926-June 1, 2021

DEWITT-Mrs. Agnes Roseland, 94, died Tuesday evening, June 1, 2021, at home.

Agnes Elaine Gustafson was born August 9, 1926, to the late Henry Martin and Mabel (Johnson) Gustafson in Orion, Illinois. She graduated from Galva High School (Illinois) in 1944. Agnes married Malvin John Roseland October 17, 1948, at St. John Lutheran Church in Rock Island, Illinois. In addition to being a homemaker, she was employed at Rock Island Arsenal, John Deere, Grace Lutheran Church and Winsther Motel. Her husband preceded her in death October 12, 1984.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, belonged to several card clubs and was an avid league bowler until age 93. Agnes loved crossword puzzles, word searches, jigsaw puzzles, bunco and flowers.

Surviving are children, Allen "Al" Roseland, Gary Roseland, Cheryl (Roger) Kaufman, Leon (Ronna) Roseland and Colleen (Mark) McDevitt all of DeWitt, Karen (Steve) Theisen of Bellevue and Gail (Joel) Block of Grand Mound; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren plus another one on the way; 2 great-great-grandchildren with another one on the way; brothers-in-law, Earl Roseland and Robert Lilly of Clinton; a sister-in-law, Carlene Gustafson of Moline, Illinois; nieces and nephews.

Also preceding Agnes in death were brothers, Orville, Raeburn "Ray" and Kenneth "Pete"; sister, Lois Curry; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Elta Gustafson, Joe Curry, Lucille and Virtus Schroeder, Arlene Roseland, Wesley and Shirley Roseland, Pearl and Ernie Schroeder, Mona "Jean" Roseland, Elvera Burke and Marlene Lilly and a great-grandson.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday. A Service of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt with the Rev. Eric Obermann officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.