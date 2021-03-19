Menu
Agustin L. Reyes
Agustin L. Reyes

July 30, 1934-March 13, 2021

Agustin L. Reyes, 86, recently of Indianapolis, formerly of Moline, IL, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his daughters home in Indianapolis.

Visitation is Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:30 p.m. at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Current state guidelines will be followed and masks will be provided by the funeral home. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, where military rites will be conducted by the MAVA Veterans, and Taps performed by David Navarro.

Agustin was born July 30, 1934 in Guanajuato, GTO, Mexico, the son of Agustin F. Reyes and Juana Lopez.

He was employed at the former IH Farmall and continued his employment with Navistar in Indy until his retirement in 1999.

Agustin enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with his youngest daughter Angie and his extended family.

He is survived by his wife, Jesusa G. Reyes, children, Geri (Art) Purdy, Mark (Mona) Reyes, Ruben (Gwen) Escajeda, Augustine Reyes Jr, Sonia (Sean) Cook and Rey (Kim) Reyes; siblings: Angel Reyes, Ruben Reyes, Sergio Reyes, Olga Tristan, Genaro Reyes, Roberto Reyes, Hector Reyes, and Raymundo Reyes, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Juanita and Agustin, sister Sara Perez, brother David Reyes, son, Roberto and daughter, Angela.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
DeRoo Funeral Home
1611 7th Street, Moline, IL
Mar
20
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
DeRoo Funeral Home
1611 7th Street, Moline, IL
Our sincere condolences to the Reyes family. Geri and Mark, i wish I could attend and give respect to you and your Dad but we´re not back in town. My Love and Hugs go out to you both and the rest of your families.
John and Lois Honeycutt
March 19, 2021
