Dr. Alban E. Reid Jr.
Glen Abbey Mortuary
3838 Bonita Road
Bonita, CA

Dr. Alban E. Reid Jr.

February 13, 1922- December 5, 2020

The Family of Dr. Alban E. Reid Jr. announce his passing on December 5, 2020 at the California Veterans Home in Chula Vista, California. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty nine years, Dolores "Dee" Reid where she awaits her loving husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

He was born on February 13, 1922 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Alban Reid Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Pyle Polk. He joined the U.S. Army at age seventeen and spent his early enlistment in Trinidad in the Caribbean prior to the outbreak of World War Two. Recognizing his leadership skills, the Army sent him to Officer Candidate School and combat infantry school where he received a commission as a Second Lieutenant. He was assigned to the 142nd Battalion of the 36th Infantry Division that trained in Algeria for the eventual invasion of Italy. On September 9th he waded ashore at Salerno and over the full course of the war worked his way through Italy, France and Nazi Germany where he participated in the liberation of a work camp near Dachau. A testament to his bravery is the Silver Star, Bronze Stars, Croix de Guerre and Purple Hearts that he proudly wore.

His wartime experiences are detailed in his book "My WW II Odyssey-Salerno to the Downfall of Nazi Germany". Following the war he pursued his education receiving a Bachelor's degree

from Yale University and a Doctorate in Education from University of Southern California. His career in higher education led him to presidencies of Black Hawk Community College in Rock Island, Illinois and Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey.

He is survived by daughters, Stephanie Reid Wilcox of Denver, Colorado, Leslie Reid of San Diego, California; and sons, Alban Reid III of Buffalo, Iowa and Jeffery Reid of San Diego, California.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Glen Abbey Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My parents and family were friends with the Reid family, dating back to 1959 in Palmdale, California. I remember Al as both a child and an adult. As a child, I recall his acknowledging me not just as a child, but as a unique individual, always calling me by my name and showing a strong interest in how I was doing. His children shared many activities with my siblings and me, especially swimming during the hot summers in Antelope Valley. I also recall as a child his devotion to his family. My father, Jerome Weinberg, who passed away in 2008, and Al had a strong friendship and shared many common intellectual passions, including literature, and values relating to social justice and a moral imperative to contribute to making the world a better place for others. Both were WW II veterans. Also, my father and mother, Lillian Weinberg, who passed away in 2019, were close friends with "Dee", especially my mother and "Dee" both being accomplished artists and sharing their passions with art. I also recall Al´s perseverance with his completion of his doctoral dissertation and pursuit of leadership in community colleges and his drive to uplift people through education. I also recall his living in Japan as part of that career, and later retiring in Gualala, CA. But even more than all of these, I recall Al´s humility and caring for the well being of others and myself. When I spoke with him about my goals and interests, he evoked a feeling in me of sincere concern for my well being and success. Al left an indelible impression on me about what it means to be a kind, caring, and responsible human being. I welcome any contact from the family.
David Weinberg
May 17, 2021
My deepest condolences on the passing of Dr. Reid. He is one of the most important people in the history of Black Hawk College. He had the vision to build the modern Quad City campus in Moline in the late 1960s and bring the East Campus concept to a reality. None of that was easy. Now that I know his military history, I am even more honored to work in the office he first occupied at BHC.
Tim Wynes - President of Black Hawk College
December 21, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.
Bonnie Cruzen
December 20, 2020
