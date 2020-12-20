Dr. Alban E. Reid Jr.

February 13, 1922- December 5, 2020

The Family of Dr. Alban E. Reid Jr. announce his passing on December 5, 2020 at the California Veterans Home in Chula Vista, California. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty nine years, Dolores "Dee" Reid where she awaits her loving husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

He was born on February 13, 1922 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Alban Reid Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Pyle Polk. He joined the U.S. Army at age seventeen and spent his early enlistment in Trinidad in the Caribbean prior to the outbreak of World War Two. Recognizing his leadership skills, the Army sent him to Officer Candidate School and combat infantry school where he received a commission as a Second Lieutenant. He was assigned to the 142nd Battalion of the 36th Infantry Division that trained in Algeria for the eventual invasion of Italy. On September 9th he waded ashore at Salerno and over the full course of the war worked his way through Italy, France and Nazi Germany where he participated in the liberation of a work camp near Dachau. A testament to his bravery is the Silver Star, Bronze Stars, Croix de Guerre and Purple Hearts that he proudly wore.

His wartime experiences are detailed in his book "My WW II Odyssey-Salerno to the Downfall of Nazi Germany". Following the war he pursued his education receiving a Bachelor's degree

from Yale University and a Doctorate in Education from University of Southern California. His career in higher education led him to presidencies of Black Hawk Community College in Rock Island, Illinois and Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey.

He is survived by daughters, Stephanie Reid Wilcox of Denver, Colorado, Leslie Reid of San Diego, California; and sons, Alban Reid III of Buffalo, Iowa and Jeffery Reid of San Diego, California.