Albert "Al" C. Baker

December 19, 1933-May 28, 2021

Albert "Al" C. Baker died on May 28th, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa, surrounded by his family. Al was born on December 19th, 1933 in Steubenville, Ohio to Albert and Mary Baker. He graduated from Bethany College in 1957 and he moved to Moline, Illinois where he worked for National Steel Corporation and met his wife, Jeannine, with whom he was married to for over 45 years. He later moved to Schaumburg, Illinois in 1991 before returning to Bettendorf, Iowa in April 2020.

Al's favorite hobbies included watching crime dramas and financial programs on his larger-than-life TV, bike riding, gardening, trips to the gambling boats in the northwest suburbs, and spending time with his grandchildren. In his youth he was affectionately given the nickname "Elmo" by his friends and family.

Al was predeceased by his loving wife, Jeannine, his brother-in-law, Karl Brandt, and his nephew, Jon Brandt. He is survived by his sons, Conrad (Shari), Andy (Daena), and Chris (Pei Ling), grandchildren, Aaron, Maya, and Sasha, sister, Mary Alice Brandt (the late Karl), niece Stacy Brandt, and special friend Lorie Siemsen.

The family is having a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Iowa City Hospice and The Stead Family Children's hospital, where his youngest grandchild was born. Memories and condolences may posted at www.gayandciha.com.