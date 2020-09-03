Alberta F. Nusbaum

August 27, 1924- August 31, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Alberta F. Nusbaum, 96, of Rock Island, passed away, Monday, August 31, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be held 1-hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery Rock Island. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Alberta was born on August 27, 1924, in Rock Island, the daughter of Hubert and Mamie (Craven) Bales. She married Donald A. Nusbaum on November 29, 1942, in Kahoka, MO. He preceded her in death May 15, 1988. Alberta graduated from Rock Island High School. (She was a fellow in Quantum Physics & considered to be severely gifted!)

Survivors include her son, Jeffrey (Wendy) Nusbaum; daughters-in-law Jo Anne Nusbaum and Valene Nusbaum; 5 grandchildren, Donald, Anne, Derrick, Jessica, and Noah; great grandchildren, sister, Mary Hancks, special cousin, Todd (Kathy) Freeberg who was considered another son to Alberta; and nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Alberta's neighbors who looked after her Jeff & Carol Parr & Family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, Thomas, and David.

