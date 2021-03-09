Aldona I. Kapacinskas

May 4, 1932-March 6, 2021

KEWANEE-Aldona I. Kapacinskas, 88, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her home in Kewanee.

Aldona was born May 4, 1932, in Virbalis, Lithuania. She was the daughter of Justinus and Marijona (Baltrukonis) Sutkaitis and the youngest of nine children.

At age 12, Aldona and her family left Lithuania. They were ordered to leave their home because they lived close to the border. Aldona's storytelling was cherished by all that met her. When asked the story of her childhood, she would say, "We were ordered to leave in two hours and to take only what we could." She would go on to say, "It took nine months to walk across Germany to Hamburg and Bremen to the United Nations camps. We were only able to advance 15 miles a day by horse and wagon."

She and her family eventually emigrated to Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, where she lived until she met and married the love of her life, Albert J. Kapacinskas, in 1953. They then moved to Kewanee where they owned and operated Al's Midway Tap on 8th Street in Kewanee until 1990. Together they raised nine children; but because she had such an open heart and home, she was called "mom" by many.

Aldona lived a remarkable life. She loved her family and all children. She was very active in her children's lives. She was an accomplished cook, baker, seamstress, and she would do anything asked of her with love and pride.

She was well-known to many Kewanee "north siders," and took pride in being an American citizen.

She was always very proud of her Lithuanian heritage and shared many traditions, including decorating Lithuanian Easter eggs. She was well-known for the many egg-decorating presentations she gave with her children to numerous churches, schools, and civic organizations. She was known as "the egg lady." Aldona was also a member of a Lithuanian dance troupe in Hamilton, ON, in her younger days.

Aldona worshipped with the Holy Trinity Polish Catholic Church of Kewanee in her later years. She was formerly a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Algird A. Kapacinskas, and her grandson Henry K. Kelley. She is survived by her sister, Eugenia Berzaitis; her children Diane Kapacinskas of Arnold, MO; Leonard (Holly) Kapacinskas of DeBary, FL; MaryAnn Kapacinskas of Rock Island, IL; Susan Kapacinskas of Champaign, IL; Paula Kapacinskas of Kewanee, IL; Bruno (Cheryl) Kapacinskas of Bradenton, FL; Ruth Amber Kapacinskas of Kewanee, IL; Justin Kapacinskas of West DesMoines, IA; and daughter-in-law Joyce Kapacinskas of Moline, IL; grandchildren Leah, Anna. and Carolyn (Kathryne) Muller;Samuel (Marly) and Alexander Kapacinskas; Tim and Eric (Randall) Becker;and William, Albert, and Audrey Kelley; and many nieces and nephews.

In Aldona's own words: "She lived, she loved, she died."

A public visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 9 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Private services for the family will be held at the funeral home with Fr. John Cramer officiating. A Celebration gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church in Kewanee or United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).