Alfred P. Huber

October 25, 1924- September 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Alfred P. Huber, Sr., 95, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at home. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Public Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. In accordance with restrictions, fifty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and attendees need to wear a facemask and observe social distancing. Burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Alleman Catholic High School.

Alfred was born October 25, 1924 in Rock Island, a son of Joseph and Pansy (Dalton) Huber. He served his country in the South Pacific as a member of the U.S Coast Guard, assigned to the U.S. Navy. He married Donna Tracey on August 17, 1946. Donna passed away in 1989 and Alfred later married Mary Mosenfelder, she survives. Alfred was the owner/operator of Huber Paint and Wallpaper for over 50 years. He then passed the business down to his son, Alfred II. Alfred was a member of the Rock Island Elks Club, where he served as a past exalted ruler. He was also a member of the American Legion and VFW. In earlier years, Alfred was very involved in Boy Scouts. He helped develop Loud Thunder Scout Camp and earned the Silver Beaver Award for leadership. Alfred was also board member at ARC of the Quad City Area and a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He served as a past president of the Downtown Rock Island Businessman's association and he enjoyed spending time with family, golf and woodworking.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary; children, Alfred Huber II (Jean) of Rock Island, Laura Lundberg (Jay) of Milan, Meredith Lizdas of Colorado, Cathy Covemaker (Michael) of Orion and Tim Mosenfelder (Debbie) of California; 13 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna; his parents; sister, Mary Ann (Bob) Oakes, brother, Bernard (Opal) Huber and son, Gary Mosenfelder.

