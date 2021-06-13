Menu
Alice A. Haave
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St
Viola, IL

Alice A. Haave

January 5, 1945-June 11, 2021

BETTENDORF-Alice A. Haave, 76, of Bettendorf, Iowa died Friday, June 11, 2021 at home.

Alice was born January 5, 1945 in Ottawa, Illinois the daughter of Edwin and Frances Haynes. She was a 1963 graduate of Alleman High School. Alice married Richard Haave, they later divorced. Alice was an accountant, last working for RSM McGladrey in Davenport.

Alice will be dearly missed by her brothers: Robert (June) Haynes, Edward (Cindy) Haynes and Ralph (Doris) Haynes as well as various nieces and beloved nephew Travis Haynes and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Roger M. Haynes.

Alice donated her body to science. Per her wishes, there are no services.

Memorials may be left in her name to your favorite charity.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 13, 2021.
I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm just now hearing of this...as I live out of town. My Mother & I took care of Frances at Mercer County Hospital. That's how we met Alice. Frances and Alice always said my Mom and I were her favorites. I miss your Mother and now Alice. Please take comfort in knowing that Frances, Alice and my Mother are together in heaven rejoicing.
Tara Carnahan
Friend
July 30, 2021
