Alice A. Haave

January 5, 1945-June 11, 2021

BETTENDORF-Alice A. Haave, 76, of Bettendorf, Iowa died Friday, June 11, 2021 at home.

Alice was born January 5, 1945 in Ottawa, Illinois the daughter of Edwin and Frances Haynes. She was a 1963 graduate of Alleman High School. Alice married Richard Haave, they later divorced. Alice was an accountant, last working for RSM McGladrey in Davenport.

Alice will be dearly missed by her brothers: Robert (June) Haynes, Edward (Cindy) Haynes and Ralph (Doris) Haynes as well as various nieces and beloved nephew Travis Haynes and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Roger M. Haynes.

Alice donated her body to science. Per her wishes, there are no services.

Memorials may be left in her name to your favorite charity.

