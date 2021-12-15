Alice M. Locke

July 6, 1946-December 9, 2021

Alice M. Locke, 75, of East Moline, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Alice was born July 6, 1946 in Marion, Illinois; daughter of Willie J. Woods Sr. and Frankie (Faust) Woods. She graduated from United Township High School in 1964 and obtained a degree from Blackhawk College. Alice married Thethel N. Locke Jr. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, East Moline, on March 22, 1986. She worked as a Material Scheduler at International Harvester, East Moline; retiring April 1994 after 30 years of service. Alice was lifelong, active member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She loved God, her family and friends, travel, bowling, attending concerts, plays and shopping.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 35-years, Thethel N. Locke Jr., East Moline, her children; Brian (Angie) Williams, Galena, Shawna (Warren) Boyd, Hemet, CA, Aaron Locke, Fresno, CA, Tyrick Locke, Fresno, CA, Cynthia Locke, Fresno, CA, and Kelisa Locke, Davenport, IA; 21 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings Frances Lawrence, East Moline, Jeffrey Woods, Moline, Aaron Woods, East Moline, Linda (Randy) Davis, Philadelphia, MO, Nanette (Victor) Boyland, Murphy, TX, Melanie Lewis, East Moline; a host of nieces, nephews and special friends; Sharon Parks, Drucilla Johnson, Almeda Carmichael and Dee Anderson.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Willie J. Woods Jr. and Bruce Woods.

Funeral services will be 12pm Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902 – 3rd Avenue in East Moline with Rev. P. W. Harris officiating; visitation will be two hours prior. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Moline.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be collected and donated in Alice's name to the American Heart Association, which she was a member.