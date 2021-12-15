Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Alice M. Locke
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL

Alice M. Locke

July 6, 1946-December 9, 2021

Alice M. Locke, 75, of East Moline, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Alice was born July 6, 1946 in Marion, Illinois; daughter of Willie J. Woods Sr. and Frankie (Faust) Woods. She graduated from United Township High School in 1964 and obtained a degree from Blackhawk College. Alice married Thethel N. Locke Jr. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, East Moline, on March 22, 1986. She worked as a Material Scheduler at International Harvester, East Moline; retiring April 1994 after 30 years of service. Alice was lifelong, active member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She loved God, her family and friends, travel, bowling, attending concerts, plays and shopping.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 35-years, Thethel N. Locke Jr., East Moline, her children; Brian (Angie) Williams, Galena, Shawna (Warren) Boyd, Hemet, CA, Aaron Locke, Fresno, CA, Tyrick Locke, Fresno, CA, Cynthia Locke, Fresno, CA, and Kelisa Locke, Davenport, IA; 21 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings Frances Lawrence, East Moline, Jeffrey Woods, Moline, Aaron Woods, East Moline, Linda (Randy) Davis, Philadelphia, MO, Nanette (Victor) Boyland, Murphy, TX, Melanie Lewis, East Moline; a host of nieces, nephews and special friends; Sharon Parks, Drucilla Johnson, Almeda Carmichael and Dee Anderson.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Willie J. Woods Jr. and Bruce Woods.

Funeral services will be 12pm Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902 – 3rd Avenue in East Moline with Rev. P. W. Harris officiating; visitation will be two hours prior. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Moline.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be collected and donated in Alice's name to the American Heart Association, which she was a member. Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue, East Moline, IL
Dec
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue, East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
T and family, so sad to hear of Alice´s passing. She was so nice and had such a happy attitude. I am happy to have known Alice.
Wanda Malvik
December 18, 2021
From my heart to yours. Our family friendships started a long time ago with Momma & Ms. Frankie! T, I would be remiss if I did not send you Barber love and condolences. Alice would see me, most times, but one time a year; at tax time. She would ask me all kinds of questions about the family through those "twinkling" eyes but really leading up to asking me "my" personal business! Ha! Alice and her sweet little way will surely be missed. Marsha
Marsha Barber Jones
Friend
December 18, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. She was a very sweet person to know thanks T for letting me meet her.
Donna Webb
Work
December 17, 2021
I remember her kind spirit and contagious smile. I met her while getting my taxes done at her husband´s business. She always so professional and had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be missed. Her smile lightened the room!
Cynthia Green
Friend
December 15, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 15, 2021
Dear Family, I am saddened by the loss f my friend, Alice. We worked at IH together. She was and always had been so much fun! She and "T" were always fun to be around. Linda, T, you and your family are loved and in our prayers.
Jo-Ann Hunigan
Friend
December 15, 2021
Te, Please accept our sympathy and condolences on the loss of your wife. We´re sorry.
Sue and Pat Broderick
December 15, 2021
