Alice J. Reed

November 21, 1924 - December 17, 2020

Cambridge - Alice J. Reed, 96, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Public visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, December 28th, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29th, at the funeral home, and it will also be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Rev. Jim Aniol will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge United Methodist Church.

Alice Jane Nelson was born November 21, 1924 in Wapello County, Iowa, the daughter of William R. and Effie A. Liggett Nelson. In 1930, she moved with her parents to a farm south of Cambridge. Alice was educated in Cambridge area schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1942. She then attended secretarial school at A.I.C. in Davenport. Her marriage to Alvin W. Reed took place on March 8, 1945 in Cambridge. He passed away on February 10, 1993.

The couple resided on their farm in rural Cambridge until retiring and moving into Cambridge in 1991. Alice worked with her husband on the farm and as a housewife raising two daughters. She was a lifelong member of the Cambridge United Methodist Church, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the Ruth Circle. Alice was also a member and past president of the Cambridge American Legion Auxiliary. She also enjoyed watching Chicago Cubs baseball.

Those surviving are her daughter, Rhea Johnson, New Windsor, six grandchildren, Cindy Adam, Bryan Lauderman, Brad Lauderman, Chad Johnson, Kathy Curry, and Corey Johnson. Other survivors include ten great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, and a brother, J. W. Nelson, and two sisters, Joyce Hemmingson, and Carol Sears, all of Geneseo. Her parents, her husband, a daughter, Janice Lauderman, two grandsons, Darin Lauderman and Jason Johnson, a great grandson, Spencer Adam, and two sons-in-law, Larry Lauderman and Mahlon Johnson, preceded her in death.

