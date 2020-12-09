Menu
Alice Rosenthal
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Alice Rosenthal

January 3, 1938-December 6, 2020

Alice Rosenthal, 82, of Rock Island, IL, passed away on December 6, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Alice will be inurned at the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory- Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Alice was born on January 3, 1938, in Moline, IL. She was the daughter Ray and Opie (Campbell) Romine. She married Clifford Rosenthal on April 10, 1954. He passed away on January 3, 1993. Alice loved working at Franciscan/Trinity Hospital, Rock Island, IL. She retired after 20 years of service in 1997. Her favorite trip was with her husband to Alaska. She enjoyed crocheting and cross word puzzles. Her eight children were her life.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Craig (Janella) Rosenthal of East Moline, IL, Laurie Costley, of Soldotna, AK, Curt (Debbie) Rosenthal, of Chesterfield, VA, Chris Rosenthal, of Cedar Falls, IA, Lynette (James) Thompson, of Indianapolis, IN, Carey (Edie) Rosenthal, of Tampa, FL, and Charles (Christina) Rosenthal, of Springfield, MO; 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ruth Ehlers, of Moline, IL, Betty Paulsen, of Moline, Nancy Betty, of Hesperia, CA, Sharon Wood, of Lompoc, CA, and Ray Romine, of Burlington, IA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; son, Clifton; and her parents.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Skelly's
February 8, 2021
Alice was one of my favorites of all time. I always look forward to seeing her every night on our shift at the hospital. Alice was always positive and happy. Her staff looked up to her and respected her. She is a real loss.
Pat Jackson
December 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family
Julie Weidner
December 10, 2020
