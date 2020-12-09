Alice Rosenthal

January 3, 1938-December 6, 2020

Alice Rosenthal, 82, of Rock Island, IL, passed away on December 6, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Alice will be inurned at the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory- Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Alice was born on January 3, 1938, in Moline, IL. She was the daughter Ray and Opie (Campbell) Romine. She married Clifford Rosenthal on April 10, 1954. He passed away on January 3, 1993. Alice loved working at Franciscan/Trinity Hospital, Rock Island, IL. She retired after 20 years of service in 1997. Her favorite trip was with her husband to Alaska. She enjoyed crocheting and cross word puzzles. Her eight children were her life.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Craig (Janella) Rosenthal of East Moline, IL, Laurie Costley, of Soldotna, AK, Curt (Debbie) Rosenthal, of Chesterfield, VA, Chris Rosenthal, of Cedar Falls, IA, Lynette (James) Thompson, of Indianapolis, IN, Carey (Edie) Rosenthal, of Tampa, FL, and Charles (Christina) Rosenthal, of Springfield, MO; 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ruth Ehlers, of Moline, IL, Betty Paulsen, of Moline, Nancy Betty, of Hesperia, CA, Sharon Wood, of Lompoc, CA, and Ray Romine, of Burlington, IA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; son, Clifton; and her parents.