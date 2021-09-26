Alice Weber

October 22, 1925-September 7, 2021

MOLINE-Alice Weber, 95, of Moline passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Sunrise of Naperville in Naperville, IL.

Services were held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Moline. Burial was at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society, American Cancer Society, or the Humane Society.

Alice's full obituary can be viewed at wendtfuneralhome.com.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com.