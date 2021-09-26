Menu
Alice Weber
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Alice Weber

October 22, 1925-September 7, 2021

MOLINE-Alice Weber, 95, of Moline passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Sunrise of Naperville in Naperville, IL.

Services were held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Moline. Burial was at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society, American Cancer Society, or the Humane Society.

Alice's full obituary can be viewed at wendtfuneralhome.com.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wendt Funeral Home
