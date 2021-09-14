Allen P. Dornbush

May 5, 1941-September 11, 2021

BETTENDORF-Allen P. Dornbush, 80, of Bettendorf, IA, formerly of Albany, IL, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Bettendorf Healthcare Center.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home with Mr. Ken Renkes officiating. A visitation will precede the service from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be at Fulton Township Cemetery in Fulton, IL. A memorial has been established to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Allen was born May 5, 1941, in Morrison, IL, to Henry and Effie (Brondyke) Dornbush. He was educated in Fenton Grade School and was a 1959 graduate of Erie High School. He served in the United States Army. He retired from General Electric in Morrison, IL, and he also farmed in the Garden Plain area. Allen was a 25 year member of the Albany Fire Department and was a member of the Morrison Sportsmen's Club. He was an avid bowler where he participated in many leagues in Fulton. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting.

Survivors include one brother, Lester (Julia) Dornbush of Fulton; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by six sisters, Phyllis A. Geerts, Sharon Ottens, Helen Port, Kathyrn Dornbush, Audrey Sikkema and Shirley Dornbush in infancy; two brothers, Eugene Dornbush and Harlan Dornbush.

