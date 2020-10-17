Allen W. Humphrey

September 21, 1938 - October 15, 2020

Allen W. Humphrey, 82, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Private burial is at Moline Memorial Park. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Allen Wayne Humphrey was born September 21, 1938, in East Moline, the son of Francis and Florence (Taylor) Humphrey. He married Elloria Williamson on June 1, 1997, in East Moline. He worked at John Deere for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and restoring old cars, which he won awards for. After retiring, he and his wife snow birded to South Texas for 15 years.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and step-father, survived by his wife, Elloria; a son, Chris (Corrinne) Humphrey of Davenport; a brother, Bill (Joan) Humphrey of Moline; a sister, Carol (Keith) Larson of Colona; and a grandson whom he was very proud of, Rion (Stephanie) Marcinko of Denver. He is also survived by his extended family that he happily inherited from Elloria and took him into their hearts and loved him: a step-daughter, Cynthia (Frank) Baker of Moline; a step-son, Jeff (Kim) Black of Wylie, Texas; a step-granddaughter, Angie (Tim) Maranda of Moline; a step-grandson, Bryon (Shavonna) Johnston of Moline; and a step-great-granddaughter who he enjoyed watching grow up, Mikayla Adams of Moline. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Jacqueline Humphrey.

