Allyn C. McCune

November 1, 1930-December 20, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Allyn C. McCune, 90, of East Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline, Illinois.

Private family services are 10 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with The Rev. Michael Swartz officiating. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Al's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church or River Bend Foodbank.

Allyn Chadwick McCune was born November 1, 1930, in Moline, to Albert R. and Bertha (Anderson) McCune. He attended St. Ambrose University and Augustana College, and married Janice Bergstedt Hoke on April 8, 1967. She died May 28, 2011. He was employed in the advertising department at Deere and Company for over 30 years, retiring in 1980. He then was a tour guide at the John Deere Pavilion and a volunteer at Logan School. He was an active member of First Congregational Church and enjoyed golf, travel, and snow skiing.

Al is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Janan Hoke of Deer Park, Illinois; his sister, Janet Hemmingson of East Moline, and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; a son, James Hoke; siblings, Richard "Dick" McCune, Robert McCune, and Cheryl Dralle, and his sibling's spouses, Donna McCune, Richard Dralle, and Robert Hemmingson.

Al's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.