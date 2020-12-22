Menu
Allyn C. McCune
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Allyn C. McCune

November 1, 1930-December 20, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Allyn C. McCune, 90, of East Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline, Illinois.

Private family services are 10 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with The Rev. Michael Swartz officiating. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Al's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church or River Bend Foodbank.

Allyn Chadwick McCune was born November 1, 1930, in Moline, to Albert R. and Bertha (Anderson) McCune. He attended St. Ambrose University and Augustana College, and married Janice Bergstedt Hoke on April 8, 1967. She died May 28, 2011. He was employed in the advertising department at Deere and Company for over 30 years, retiring in 1980. He then was a tour guide at the John Deere Pavilion and a volunteer at Logan School. He was an active member of First Congregational Church and enjoyed golf, travel, and snow skiing.

Al is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Janan Hoke of Deer Park, Illinois; his sister, Janet Hemmingson of East Moline, and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; a son, James Hoke; siblings, Richard "Dick" McCune, Robert McCune, and Cheryl Dralle, and his sibling's spouses, Donna McCune, Richard Dralle, and Robert Hemmingson.

Al's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2020.
Dear Janet, (Hemmingson) Marion and I are saddened to learn of Allyn's recent death. As you may remember, Allyn served as my best man at our wedding in 1952 and remained a close friend since our days at Coolidge JHS. We now live in Scottsdale, AZ. which is the reason we have had little contact with Allyn the past few years. I fondly remember the times Allyn, Ray Tschopp, Gene Hill and I met monthly for breakfast at Village Inn Moline. Now, I'm the only one of them left. I am truly blessed to have had Al and those guys in my life. Marion and I send you our love and wish you His peace.
Paul M and Marion Erickson
December 25, 2020
Al was a friend of mine dating back to when he became a volunteer in my second grade classroom at Logan School. He was a wonderful helper. We remained friends after I retired to Henderson, Nevada and we would have coffee together whenever I returned to Moline to visit friends. My sympathy to his friends and relatives for their loss. He was indeed a lovely person.
Mary Ann Brim
December 22, 2020
