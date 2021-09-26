Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Alvin McGee
Schildknecht Funeral Home - O'Fallon
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL

Alvin (Al) McGee

January 23, 1927-September 10, 2021

O'FALLON-Alvin (Al) McGee, 94, of O'Fallon, IL, formerly of East Moline, IL, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born January 23, 1927, in Bussey, IA. He served in the US Army in World War II in Okinawa Japan. Al became an ordained minister in the United Pentecostal Church, serving in the ministry for several years. He was proudly selected to join an honor flight as a WWII veteran to Washington, D.C. sponsored by the Quad City Airport, Moline, IL. He was a member of the Quad Cities Steam Engines Club. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; Willis and Edna McGee (nee McFall), his beloved wife; Betty McGee (nee Allbaugh), and two sisters; Ione Watters and Margery Goodman.

Alvin is survived by his three children; Marilyn McGee of Fishers, IN, Jeanette (Bob) Ott of Fishers, IN, and Donna (Karl) Lindner of O'Fallon, IL, one brother; Merlin William (Betty) McGee of East Moline, IL, two grandchildren; Julie (Paulo) Pinho and Jamie Propps, and two great-grandchildren; Stacy Ash and Ryker Ash.

A graveside service will take place for both Al and Betty on October 22, at 11am, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125.

Memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Honor Flight at www.veteranshonorflight.org or Antique Engine & Tractor Association of Geneseo, IL. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Service
11:00a.m. - 11:15a.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schildknecht Funeral Home - O'Fallon
Al worked as an auto technician for my business in Geneseo, IL. He was a unique man with many skills. He was quick with a funny story and a valuable employee. We all enjoyed his unique garden tractors he built. My sympathy to the family. God has retrieved a great soul.
Marion Turpin
Work
September 26, 2021
