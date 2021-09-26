Alvin (Al) McGee

January 23, 1927-September 10, 2021

O'FALLON-Alvin (Al) McGee, 94, of O'Fallon, IL, formerly of East Moline, IL, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born January 23, 1927, in Bussey, IA. He served in the US Army in World War II in Okinawa Japan. Al became an ordained minister in the United Pentecostal Church, serving in the ministry for several years. He was proudly selected to join an honor flight as a WWII veteran to Washington, D.C. sponsored by the Quad City Airport, Moline, IL. He was a member of the Quad Cities Steam Engines Club. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; Willis and Edna McGee (nee McFall), his beloved wife; Betty McGee (nee Allbaugh), and two sisters; Ione Watters and Margery Goodman.

Alvin is survived by his three children; Marilyn McGee of Fishers, IN, Jeanette (Bob) Ott of Fishers, IN, and Donna (Karl) Lindner of O'Fallon, IL, one brother; Merlin William (Betty) McGee of East Moline, IL, two grandchildren; Julie (Paulo) Pinho and Jamie Propps, and two great-grandchildren; Stacy Ash and Ryker Ash.

A graveside service will take place for both Al and Betty on October 22, at 11am, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125.

Memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Honor Flight at www.veteranshonorflight.org or Antique Engine & Tractor Association of Geneseo, IL. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.