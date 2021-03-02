Alyce J. Nelson

October 8, 1935-February 28, 2021

ALEDO-Alyce J. Nelson, 85, of Aledo, IL, formerly of New Windsor, IL died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Mercer Manor in Aledo, having fought a courageous battle with cancer. Private services are Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Calvary Lutheran Church in New Windsor. Burial is in the New Windsor Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Memorials may be left to Calvary Lutheran Church and online condolences may be made at petersonwallinknox.com.

She was born October 8, 1935 in rural New Windsor to Herbert and Verle Parker Johnson. She attended the New Windsor and Winola schools. Alyce was united in marriage to LaVerne E. "Bud" Nelson, October 18, 1952 in New Windsor and they were married 65 years until his death May 4, 2018.

She was a homemaker and worked in the cafeteria at the New Windsor Grade School. Alyce was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church and a volunteer for many years for the American Red Cross.

Alyce enjoyed needlework, flower gardening, lunches with her schoolmates, spending time with her family and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Brenda (Ed) Marple of Reynolds, IL, Dawn (Doug) Forsyth of Viola, IL; 3 grandchildren, Tara (Jeremy) Schulz of Blue Grass, IA, Leslie VanWinkle and Andrew (Crystal) Forsyth, both of Viola, IL; 5 great grandchildren, Lauryn and Landen VanWinkle, Rayna and Zoey Schulz, Reed Forsyth; 1 sister, Judy (Jack) Bollinger of New Windsor, IL; 1 sister-in-law, Lucille Johnson of Texas; several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband, two sisters, Marilyn Laird and Bertha Randall; 3 brothers, David, Orville, and Delbert Johnson preceded her in death.