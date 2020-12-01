Amile Joe Campbell, Jr.

August 8, 1952-November 29, 2020

Amile Joe Campbell, Jr., 68, a resident of Davenport, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Amile was born August 8, 1952 in Rock Island, the son of Amile Joe, Sr. and Essie (Myers) Campbell.

Amile worked as a general laborer. He enjoyed watching television, including basketball and football games, going to church, and fishing.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Sharon; siblings, Thomas Campbell and Jacob Campbell of Rock Island, Christopher Campbell of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Constance (Virgil) Johnson of Rock Island; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Amile was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rodney Campbell; nephew, Isiah; great-nephew, Isiah Jacob; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Campbell.

