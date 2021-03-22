Amy Jo Gaskins (Waltman)

December 18, 1950-March 20, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Amy Jo Gaskins, 70, of East Moline, IL, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on Saturday, March 20th, 2021. Per her wishes, cremation rights will be accorded.

A celebration of Amy Jo's life will be held Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 at 7:00 pm, at Wendt Funeral Home 1811 - 15th St. Pl. Moline, IL 61265, with a visitation prior to service beginning at 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to ALS Association, 220 W. Huron Street, STE 4003, Chicago, IL. 60654.

Amy Jo was born in Knox City, MO, on December 18th, 1950, to Robert and Marian (Cline) Waltman. She married Gregory Gaskins on September 24th, 1970 in Moline, IL.

She graduated from United Township High School in 1970. She went on to work as a Pharmacy Technician at Lutheran Hospital in Moline, IL and then for Trinity Hospitals in Moline and Rock Island, IL. Her hobbies included motorcycling, gardening and jigsaw puzzles. She also had a joy for playing slot machines. Amy Jo will be remembered for her infectious smile that would light up a room.

Survivors include her husband, Gregory Gaskins. Daughters Heidi Gaskins-Tinney (Thomas Glen Tinney), Moline, IL, Carrie Gaskins-Johnston and spouse (Sean Loete), East Moline, IL; Grandchildren Dylan, Kayla, Alex, AJ and Jon Tinney; Sisters Teresa Calhoun of Rector, AR and Gayle Trauffer of Titusville, FL; Brothers Robert Waltman, Jr., Moline, IL and Timothy Waltman, Coal Valley, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She was preceded in death by her parents.