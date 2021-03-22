Menu
Amy Jo Gaskins
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Amy Jo Gaskins (Waltman)

December 18, 1950-March 20, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Amy Jo Gaskins, 70, of East Moline, IL, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on Saturday, March 20th, 2021. Per her wishes, cremation rights will be accorded.

A celebration of Amy Jo's life will be held Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 at 7:00 pm, at Wendt Funeral Home 1811 - 15th St. Pl. Moline, IL 61265, with a visitation prior to service beginning at 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to ALS Association, 220 W. Huron Street, STE 4003, Chicago, IL. 60654.

Amy Jo was born in Knox City, MO, on December 18th, 1950, to Robert and Marian (Cline) Waltman. She married Gregory Gaskins on September 24th, 1970 in Moline, IL.

She graduated from United Township High School in 1970. She went on to work as a Pharmacy Technician at Lutheran Hospital in Moline, IL and then for Trinity Hospitals in Moline and Rock Island, IL. Her hobbies included motorcycling, gardening and jigsaw puzzles. She also had a joy for playing slot machines. Amy Jo will be remembered for her infectious smile that would light up a room.

Survivors include her husband, Gregory Gaskins. Daughters Heidi Gaskins-Tinney (Thomas Glen Tinney), Moline, IL, Carrie Gaskins-Johnston and spouse (Sean Loete), East Moline, IL; Grandchildren Dylan, Kayla, Alex, AJ and Jon Tinney; Sisters Teresa Calhoun of Rector, AR and Gayle Trauffer of Titusville, FL; Brothers Robert Waltman, Jr., Moline, IL and Timothy Waltman, Coal Valley, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place, Moline, IL
Mar
24
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place, Moline, IL
Wendt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss! Sending prayers to you all
Bill & Emily Raes
March 23, 2021
So Sorry for your loss, our deepest sympathy to you and the family. Prayers of comfort and peace.
Merle & Melinda Loete
March 22, 2021
I'm hunting for words to say, but can't find them.
My thoughts go out to Rob and Tim and certainly Greg
and the whole family.
I can't feel sad about Amy
It sounds like life was not QUALITY for some time .
Time is the only thing that helps ❤
Gary Finch
Friend
March 22, 2021
