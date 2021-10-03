Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Amy Poterack King
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021

Amy Poterack King

September 20, 1972-September 20, 2021

Amy Poterack King passed unexpectedly on September 20th 2021 from a brain aneurysm.

Amy was born in Seoul Korea on September 20th 1972.

She was adopted by Dick and Pat Poterack at 6 months.

She was sweet, caring and loved by everyone who knew her.

Amy enjoyed going to Florida. She liked relaxing on her personal floatie all afternoon in our pool.

Amy hated to shop and get dressed up. She was usually wearing one of her many Florida tee shirts and her sweats. That was her fashion statement.

Amy was an organ donor.

Amy will be terribly missed by her husband Ian, her two children Emily 9 & Jakob 18, her parents and Carl & Jane King her husband's parents.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ansel and Emma Bucy.

Family and friends are invited to a casual celebration of life October 9th at 5:00 at Riverfront Grill, 4619 34th St, Rock Island.

Memorials can be given to Emily & Jakob for their education fund or St Jude.

Donations can be deposited at Riverfront Grill.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Riverfront Grill
4619 34th St, Rock Island, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Hi Dick & Pat, I was so sorry to hear about your sweet Amy. I wished I was able to attend the celebration of life but I had a conflict. Take care.
Tina Anderson
Family
October 12, 2021
Dick and Pat So sorry to see you lost your daughter. Anuerism´s are so quick and heartbreaking. We will pray for your family. John and Shan
John J. Corelis
Other
October 4, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Michele Sharp
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results