Amy Jo Miller

April 3, 1933-December 29, 2021

MILAN-Amy Jo Miller, 88, of Milan passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Monday at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 am Monday at church. Burial will be in Peniel Cemetery, Joy, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Amy was born on April 3, 1933, in Aledo, Illinois, the daughter of James H. and Agnes (Randolph) Gillespie. She married Richard E. Miller on August 3, 1952, in Aledo, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on July 13, 2000. She graduated from Joy High School. After graduating, she worked as a legal secretary for various Quad City Law Firms, last working for Attorney John R. Lewarne.

Amy enjoyed biking, golfing, day trips and spending time with friends. She was an animal lover especially dogs.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two nieces, Kathy Kaufman, Moscow, Iowa and Denise Persinger, Moline, Ilinois; cousins; dog, Annie; and many good friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her dog Regan.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Edgewood Baptist Church (Rock Island)
Jan
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Edgewood Baptist Church (Rock Island)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We became friends in 1954, a long time ago. You have always been a good friend. Rest in peace, Dear Friend. I love you.
Patricia Bell-Lanford
January 28, 2022
So sorry that we have lost you cousin. Have many good memories with you. Our weather is below zero today and I cannot make the trip from WI for your funeral. Love from your first cousin, Shirley Anderson
Shirley Anderson
Family
January 2, 2022
Rest in peace dear Amy. First cousin Shirley Anderson
Shirley Anderson
December 31, 2021
I knew Amy my entire life she was such a nice person and always in a good mood she will be greatly missed.
John Burns
Friend
December 31, 2021
