Amy Jo Miller

April 3, 1933-December 29, 2021

MILAN-Amy Jo Miller, 88, of Milan passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Monday at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 am Monday at church. Burial will be in Peniel Cemetery, Joy, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Amy was born on April 3, 1933, in Aledo, Illinois, the daughter of James H. and Agnes (Randolph) Gillespie. She married Richard E. Miller on August 3, 1952, in Aledo, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on July 13, 2000. She graduated from Joy High School. After graduating, she worked as a legal secretary for various Quad City Law Firms, last working for Attorney John R. Lewarne.

Amy enjoyed biking, golfing, day trips and spending time with friends. She was an animal lover especially dogs.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two nieces, Kathy Kaufman, Moscow, Iowa and Denise Persinger, Moline, Ilinois; cousins; dog, Annie; and many good friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her dog Regan.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com