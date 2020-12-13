Andrew (Drew) Dungan

July 20, 1978-December 8, 2020

Andrew (Drew) Dungan, 42 of Washington, IL passed away at home on Tuesday December 8, 2020 of a ruptured aortic aneurysm.

Andrew was born to Joe and Connie (Dean) Dungan on July 20, 1978 in Moline, IL.

Andrew was a 1996 graduate of Rockridge High School. He attended Blackhawk College and graduated from Illinois Central College with a degree in Construction Management.

Andrew was a computer draftsman for George J Rothan Millworks in Peoria, One of his recent jobs and point of pride was designing the cabinetry and bar for the new Captains Table.

Surviving are his Wife, Tenille and beloved daughter Faith of Washington; parents, Joe and Connie Dungan of Andalusia, IL; brother, Elliott (Jennifer) Dungan, nephews Lucas and Noah of Machesney Park, IL; Maternal Grandfather, Larry Dean, Rock Island; Uncle Bill and Aunt Tootsie Dean, Aunt Theresa Tomlinson, Uncle Doug and Aunt Barb Dungan, Aunt Ruth and Uncle Ron Reid, Aunt Kay Dungan. Andrew is also survived many cousins, friends and the best fur babies Max and Charlie. He was proceeded in death by Maternal Nana, Nancy Dean; Paternal Grandparents, Earl and Georgia Dungan; Uncle Steve, Uncle Bob and Uncle Leonard.

Andrew loved to fish, read, watch the Cubs, Bears, and Star Wars. He loved to sing and read to Faith and make her laugh. He will be missed more than words can express.

Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of Andrew's life will be held this summer.

Cremation rites has been accorded.

Memorials may be made to the family.

To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com

A very special Thank You to Tim Whiteside and Staff of Mason Funeral Homes.