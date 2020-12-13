Menu
Andrew Dungan
1978 - 2020
BORN
1978
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Rockridge High School
FUNERAL HOME
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL

Andrew (Drew) Dungan

July 20, 1978-December 8, 2020

Andrew (Drew) Dungan, 42 of Washington, IL passed away at home on Tuesday December 8, 2020 of a ruptured aortic aneurysm.

Andrew was born to Joe and Connie (Dean) Dungan on July 20, 1978 in Moline, IL.

Andrew was a 1996 graduate of Rockridge High School. He attended Blackhawk College and graduated from Illinois Central College with a degree in Construction Management.

Andrew was a computer draftsman for George J Rothan Millworks in Peoria, One of his recent jobs and point of pride was designing the cabinetry and bar for the new Captains Table.

Surviving are his Wife, Tenille and beloved daughter Faith of Washington; parents, Joe and Connie Dungan of Andalusia, IL; brother, Elliott (Jennifer) Dungan, nephews Lucas and Noah of Machesney Park, IL; Maternal Grandfather, Larry Dean, Rock Island; Uncle Bill and Aunt Tootsie Dean, Aunt Theresa Tomlinson, Uncle Doug and Aunt Barb Dungan, Aunt Ruth and Uncle Ron Reid, Aunt Kay Dungan. Andrew is also survived many cousins, friends and the best fur babies Max and Charlie. He was proceeded in death by Maternal Nana, Nancy Dean; Paternal Grandparents, Earl and Georgia Dungan; Uncle Steve, Uncle Bob and Uncle Leonard.

Andrew loved to fish, read, watch the Cubs, Bears, and Star Wars. He loved to sing and read to Faith and make her laugh. He will be missed more than words can express.

Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of Andrew's life will be held this summer.

Cremation rites has been accorded.

Memorials may be made to the family.

To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com

A very special Thank You to Tim Whiteside and Staff of Mason Funeral Homes.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 13, 2020.
5 Entries
All your firsts without your precious Andrew have been completed. It does not seem possible for us on the outside that it has been a year. But for you and your family I can ONLY imagine your painful 365 days. Holding on to your loved one's memories keeps Andrew ever close. Hoping your hearts in the next year will hurt less. It's so wonderful to know as Christians life really begins when we leave this broken world. We too shall one day see family, friends, and Jesus. What joy!!! God bless and keep you Connie, Joe, and your extended family
Colleen Bestian
Friend
December 3, 2021
Connie, I am so very sorry to learn of the passing of your son. My thoughts & prayers are with you, Joe and all of your family. I remember when you were pregnant with Andrew, we both worked together on the Surgical floor @ Franciscan at the time. I too just recently lost my 35yr. old son (my only child) in October so I do know the devastating heartbreak & pain in losing your child. It is still very, very difficult getting through the days and just going through the motions of living, I am still trying to cope. It is not easy and I hope in time that memories, which as a Mother you will hold ever so deeply close to your heart, out way the pain of loss. You have my deepest sympathy. I know, for myself reading condolences from friends and family was very comforting. I hope I can bring that comfort to you as well. The pain WILL NEVER go away, I can attest to that. But, knowing people "care" and are "thinking" of you during this horrific time gives you some peace. I will be praying for you, that God gives you strength as you mourn the loss of Andrew.
Susie (Rudsell) LeBeau
December 14, 2020
We are saddened to read to Andrew's passing, his hearty laugh was the first memory to come to mind, such a nice man. He will be greatly missed.
Peggy S. Lisenbee
Friend
December 13, 2020
Andy was raised to be the best son, grandson, and brother. Even though we never knew him to be a husband or father we know he excelled in those categories as well. What a sad day for all of his loved ones. There is more to death than this sadness....God is holding Andy's hand and with God's other hand He is holding yours. Andy will always be that close till you all meet again....Lean on the Lord. He hears your troubles. God bless each of you.
Bestians
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers to all.
Debbie Quist
December 13, 2020
