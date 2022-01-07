Menu
Angela R. Henander
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Angela R. Henander

October 22, 1965-December 30, 2021

CAMBRIDGE-Angela R. Henander, 56, of Cambridge, Illinois, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo, Illinois.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, Illinois, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. She was a donor-in-spirit with Gift of Hope. A celebration of life will take place this Spring, contact [email protected] for details.

Angela Rae Henander was born October 22, 1965, in Geneseo, Illinois, the daughter of Kenneth Gary and Judy (Mercer) Henander.

Angela was a sweetheart. She was hilarious, and always up for an adventure. She was open-minded and full of ideas. She was gifted at reading emotions, and went out of her way to make people feel accepted and loved. Most of all, she had a big heart. She loved her family more than anything, and she also loved everyone she knew - even the people she didn't like. She was a special lady. She is greatly missed.

Angela is survived by two sons, Brandon Henander of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Tyler Henander-Ford of Cambridge; a granddaughter, Iris Henander-Harris of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; her parents, Kenneth Gary and Judy Henander of Cambridge; and sisters, Christina (Christopher) Chom of Loxley, Alabama, and Nancy (Jeff) Richardson of Erie, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mildred and Harold Henander of Geneseo, Illinois, and Jim and Pauline Mercer of Wyoming, Illinois; and aunt Mary Mercer of Wyoming, Illinois.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 7, 2022.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
Angela Henander was a good hearted woman with a big heart always put her family first ...she will be missed I'm sorry I couldn't say goodbye she will be prayers and will never be forgotten and God bless to her family
Dean F Minella
Friend
January 8, 2022
