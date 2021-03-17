Menu
Angelo Encapera
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St
Viola, IL

Angelo Encapera

July 30, 1932-March 16, 2021

MATHERVILLE-Angelo Encapera, 88, of Matherville, Illinois died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Visitation is Saturday, March 20th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Graveside services, with military rites, are 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20th at Farlow Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be left for Sherrard Booster Club or Clarissa Cook Hospice House.

Angelo was born July 30, 1932 in California, Pennsylvania the son of James and Antoinini Campesi. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. On May 29, 1953, he married LaVonda "Bonnie" Maynard in Tucson, Arizona. They were married for 62 years when she passed away on October 14, 2015. After Bonnie's death, Angelo lived in Florida a few years before returning to Illinois. He was an electrical engineer at ALCOA, retiring in 1992. Angelo was a member of Knight's of Columbus and St. Ambrose Church, Milan. He enjoyed golfing and watching sports. For many years, Angelo was the announcer for Sherrard sports.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Angela Newton, Michele (Craig) Spainhower, Nicki Encapera, Dea (Roger) Hargrave, Michael Encapera, Steven (Natalie) Encapera, Danise (Dave) Petsel and Lee (Cheree) Encapera; 21 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter: Leslie Miller, son-in-law: Richard Newton; brothers: Paul, Joe and Richard and sisters: Phyllis, Josie, Nin, Virginia and Carmelita.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St, Viola, IL
Mar
20
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Farlow Grove Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dennison Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You have our deepest sympathy for your recent loss. You all had a great father who worked so hard and would do everything he could to make you all happy.He will surely be missed. God bless you all. Tom and Karen Lehan.
Tom and Karen Lehan
March 19, 2021
My heart is very heavy for all of you. I cherish the times I spent in the Encapera house growing up. Angelo always made me feel so welcome! What a wonderful husband he was to your Mom and giving and loving Dad to all of his kiddos! In my eyes and memories he was truly a legend at Sherrard High School, from announcing games to being his children and grandchildrens biggest fans. He will truly be missed! My deepest sympathies and love to all of you.
Beth Lehan
March 18, 2021
March 18, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the entire Encapera and extended family. Thoughts and prayers for strength and peace. So many wonderful memories from childhood and beyond with your family. Our hearts are with you during this difficult time.
Elizabeth Basala Gengler and family
March 17, 2021
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about Angelo. Wishing all of you the strength to cope with your loss in the following days. Remember and cherish your wonderful memories that will be with you forever.
Sharee & Mark Sloan
March 17, 2021
