Angelo Encapera

July 30, 1932-March 16, 2021

MATHERVILLE-Angelo Encapera, 88, of Matherville, Illinois died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Visitation is Saturday, March 20th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Graveside services, with military rites, are 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20th at Farlow Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be left for Sherrard Booster Club or Clarissa Cook Hospice House.

Angelo was born July 30, 1932 in California, Pennsylvania the son of James and Antoinini Campesi. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. On May 29, 1953, he married LaVonda "Bonnie" Maynard in Tucson, Arizona. They were married for 62 years when she passed away on October 14, 2015. After Bonnie's death, Angelo lived in Florida a few years before returning to Illinois. He was an electrical engineer at ALCOA, retiring in 1992. Angelo was a member of Knight's of Columbus and St. Ambrose Church, Milan. He enjoyed golfing and watching sports. For many years, Angelo was the announcer for Sherrard sports.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Angela Newton, Michele (Craig) Spainhower, Nicki Encapera, Dea (Roger) Hargrave, Michael Encapera, Steven (Natalie) Encapera, Danise (Dave) Petsel and Lee (Cheree) Encapera; 21 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter: Leslie Miller, son-in-law: Richard Newton; brothers: Paul, Joe and Richard and sisters: Phyllis, Josie, Nin, Virginia and Carmelita.

