Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anissa Louise McCoy

Anissa Louise McCoy

August 8, 1970-November 19, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Anissa Louise McCoy, 50, East Moline, IL, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in East Moline.

Services for Anissa McCoy will be at Faith Baptist Church, 520 12th St., Moline at 11AM Saturday December 5, 2020. Memorials may be made to the family.

Anissa was born August 8, 1970, in Silvis, IL, the daughter of Cynthia L. Covemaker, Jon Eastman and Brenda Eastman.

Survivors include her children, Blake (Alyssa) Eastman, Coal Valley, IL, Alexandria Stoedter (Dustin Weeks), Moline, IL, Autumn Stoedter (Cody Corbin), East Moline, Callee and Piper Neels, at home; grandchildren, Landon, Gemma, Abel, and Scarlett; her mother, Cynthia Covemaker, East Moline; her father and mother Jon and Brenda Eastman, Silvis, siblings, Cristy Eastman, Davenport, IA, Sarah (David) Linn, Silvis, Jason Slach (Aubrey Johnson), Rock Island, IL, and Jake (Sally) Eastman, Peoria, IL, close family friend, Clayton Collins, Rock Island, IL and Mary Lister, East Moline, IL.

Anissa was an author, with published work entitled "Enjoy the Journey", released in 2018. She was a devoted Christian and attended Faith Baptist Church. Anissa had a bright smile, she was so inviting and loving, she loved to laugh, when you were around her you couldn't help but feel comfortable. She would do anything to help anyone out. Everyone she knew, even if they just met, she'd make them feel just as welcome as if they were a part of the family, in fact if she seen this, there would be about 552 more people she would had added as her family.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Floyd and Jean Wren and Kenneth and Francis Eastman.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.