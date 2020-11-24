Anissa Louise McCoy

August 8, 1970-November 19, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Anissa Louise McCoy, 50, East Moline, IL, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in East Moline.

Services for Anissa McCoy will be at Faith Baptist Church, 520 12th St., Moline at 11AM Saturday December 5, 2020. Memorials may be made to the family.

Anissa was born August 8, 1970, in Silvis, IL, the daughter of Cynthia L. Covemaker, Jon Eastman and Brenda Eastman.

Survivors include her children, Blake (Alyssa) Eastman, Coal Valley, IL, Alexandria Stoedter (Dustin Weeks), Moline, IL, Autumn Stoedter (Cody Corbin), East Moline, Callee and Piper Neels, at home; grandchildren, Landon, Gemma, Abel, and Scarlett; her mother, Cynthia Covemaker, East Moline; her father and mother Jon and Brenda Eastman, Silvis, siblings, Cristy Eastman, Davenport, IA, Sarah (David) Linn, Silvis, Jason Slach (Aubrey Johnson), Rock Island, IL, and Jake (Sally) Eastman, Peoria, IL, close family friend, Clayton Collins, Rock Island, IL and Mary Lister, East Moline, IL.

Anissa was an author, with published work entitled "Enjoy the Journey", released in 2018. She was a devoted Christian and attended Faith Baptist Church. Anissa had a bright smile, she was so inviting and loving, she loved to laugh, when you were around her you couldn't help but feel comfortable. She would do anything to help anyone out. Everyone she knew, even if they just met, she'd make them feel just as welcome as if they were a part of the family, in fact if she seen this, there would be about 552 more people she would had added as her family.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Floyd and Jean Wren and Kenneth and Francis Eastman.

