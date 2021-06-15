Anita S. Dietz

June 14, 1942-June 12, 2021

DAVENPORT-Anita S. Dietz, 78, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, June 18, 2021, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday, June 17th at the funeral home. At Anita's request, an autopsy was performed at the University of Iowa Hospital to further Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia research.

Anita was born June 14, 1942, in Davenport, the daughter of Elmer and Betty (Blomgren) Dietz Cervantes.

Anita worked as a laboratory technician at the former Lutheran Hospital, Moline, Galesburg Clinic, Galesburg, and Southwest Vets, Phoenix, AZ.

Anita was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Moline, and Edwards United Church of Christ, Davenport, IA. She enjoyed baking, reading, sewing, shopping, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her twin sister, Annette Dietz, Davenport and sisters, Linda (Larry) Ontiveros, Moline, Patricia Trevor, Naples, FL, and Pamela Cervantes, Rock Island; niece Amy (Gavin) Jahn; nephews, Christopher (Jen) Trevor and Michael (Raymond) Ball-Trevor; great nieces, Raven Ball-Trevor, Willow Ball-Trevor, and Emma Trevor; great nephews, Jack Trevor, Kaidence Ball-Trevor, Matthew James and Jonathan James and special extended family Camyrn, Cassaidy, Kennadi, and Kenneth Davis.

A special thank you to Dr. Ahmed Okba, Dr. Ergan Uc, and Beacon of Hope Hospice for their care, support, and friendships.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandfather Carl W. Blomgren, and stepfather Alfred Cervantes.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the University of Iowa Parkinson's Research, Salem Lutheran Church, Moline, Edwards United Church of Christ, Davenport or Beacon of Hope Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.