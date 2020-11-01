Anita P. Sollenberger

June 8, 1941-October 29, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Anita P. Sollenberger, 79, of East Moline, IL, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Genesis Silvis, IL. Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

Anita Lyons was born June 8, 1941, in Stanley, KY, the daughter of Wilfred and Helen (Mix) Lyons. She married George Sollenberger June 2, 1958, in Brimfield, IL.

Anita dedicated her life to her family and will be in our hearts forever. She will be remembered for her feisty spirit and fierce loyalty.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, George Sollenberger, East Moline; children, George C. (Dee) Sollenberger, Bradenton, FL, Rolland W. (Connie) Sollenberger, Maple Grove, MN, and Abigail Sollenberger (Randall Howard), East Moline; grandchildren, Matthew (Melissa) Christensen, Stephanie (Brandon) Bohnert, Jack Rowe, Sam (Katie) Rowe, Les (Cara) Mooney, Ellie Mooney, Joe Mooney, Connor Sollenberger, Garrett Sollenberger, Ryan (Sarah) Sollenberger, and Jackie (Eric) Waslie; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Lily, Grace, Emma, Hudson, Shea, Quintyn, Charlie, Avri, Evan, Wesley, Katey, and Mason; siblings, Joan Telian, San Jose, CA, Beverly Kingdon, Peoria, IL, and Janis Grogan, Silvis, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pamela B. (Richard L.) Rowe; sisters, Victoria McDonough and Fredrica Andrews.

Memorials may be made to the family.

