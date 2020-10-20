Ann Marie Randazzo

August 20, 1937-October 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Ann Marie Randazzo, 83, previously of Milan, Ill., passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Generations, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 pm Friday, October 23, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, Ill. Live streaming of the funeral mass will be available at: https://vimeo.com/469791113. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 12:30 to 1:30 Friday, October 23, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, masks are required in the funeral home and church; social distancing is to be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Ann Marie was born August 20, 1937 in Detroit, Mich., a daughter of Gaspare and Providence (Martino) Randazzo. She was a computer operator for the Rock Island Arsenal for 30 years.

Ann Marie was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. She enjoyed crafts, oil painting and golfing. She truly loved animals and rescued many over her lifetime. She spent many hours volunteering at the local animal shelters. She treasured time with her family.

Ann Marie was preceded in death by her father, Gaspare Randazzo; mother, Providence Randazzo Pizzuto; brother, Guy Randazzo and; sister, Frances Owens.

She is survived by her brother, Frank Randazzo, Moline; sister, Roseanna Damp, Rock Island; sister-in-law, Eva Randazzo, Rock Island; brother-in-law, Duane Owens, Moline; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

