Anna J. "Mickey" Fanning
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Anna J. "Mickey" Fanning

May 31, 1932-March 9, 2021

MOLINE-Funeral services for Anna J. "Mickey" Fanning, 88, of Moline, IL, will be 11am Friday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to attend must wear face coverings and respect social distancing. Mrs. Fanning died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Hope Creek, East Moline.

Anna DeMink was born May 31, 1932, in Heyburn, Idaho, the daughter of Raymond and Katherine (Frank) DeMink Sr. She married Russel Fanning November 4, 1950, in Moline. He died September 4, 2009. After raising her family Anna went to cosmetology school and became a licensed beautician. In her later years she took up oil painting. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Survivors include her daughter, Kay Abbitt, Moline; granddaughter, Krista Clark, Montezuma, IA; great granddaughter, Alexandria (Kyle) McCombs, Moline; siblings, Maureen Johnston, Moline, Catherine Gosa, Rapids City, IL, Ellen DeMink, Moline, and Phillip (Christine) DeMink, Tipp, OH; sister-in-law, Dorothy DeMink, Moline; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Floyd "Bud" Fanning; siblings, Daniel DeMink, Raymond DeMink and Evalena Handley; and brothers-in-law, Dale Johnston, Therman Gosa and Gerald Fanning.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Rock Island County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Mar
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.