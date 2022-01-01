Anna "Ann" Victoria Lupinski

December 22, 1930-December 19, 2021

Anna "Ann" Victoria Lupinski, 90, East Moline, passed away on December 19, 2021 in the house she was born in on December 22, 1930. Funeral services are 10 AM Friday, January 7, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Visitation is 4-6 PM Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM. The family asks that face coverings be worn at all times. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Ann was born the daughter of William and Mary (Ros) Lupinski. She graduated from United Township High School. Ann worked in Personnel at John Deere Malleable Works and when it closed she transferred to the Accounting Department at John Deere Foundry from where she retired. Ms. Lupinski was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, belonging to the "Our Lady's Group" and volunteered for funeral luncheons. She was an active member of the Pilot Club of Moline for over 50 years, serving as past President and Treasurer. Ann served as a Trustee on the Hampton Township Board. She loved her chickens, flowers and gardening, and was quick to share her bounty with others.

Survivors include seven nieces, four nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents seven siblings a niece and a great nephew.

