Anna M. Wilson

April 28, 1931-November 2, 2020

Anna M. Wilson of Moline passed away peacefully in her residence November 2, 2020 at 8:22 PM at the age of 89 after a hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer.

The family has decided to forego services at this time due to Covid-19. A celebration of life will take place on April 28, 2021 and cremation rites have been accorded. A private burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois on Monday November 9, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or to The Norma Leah Ovarian Cancer Initiative.

Anna Mae Wilson was born Anna Mae Stephens April 28, 1931 in New Salem, Illinois. The youngest daughter of Clyde and Laura Mae Stephens, Anna happily grew up on her family farm with her ten siblings, her pony and baby lamb. Full of life and ambition, she graduated Liberty High School, moved to the Quad Cities and continued her education at Black Hawk Community College.

Her early years in the Quad Cities were filled with hard work, great friendships and many adventures. In 1950, she married her husband, Russel DeLois Darnall and together they built a home of love and laughter with their three children: Karen, Ricky and Pamela. Anna's career as a Realtor for Mel Foster and Marketing Director for Friendship Manor spanned 25 years. Being involved in her community was something Anna was always passionate about. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women's Missionary League and member of the Kings Daughters. Her husband, Russel preceded her in death in 1978 due to heart failure. In 1984 she married James A. Wilson from Peoria, Illinois. He was a member of the Peoria Police Department for 20 years and graduated from Quantico, Virginia Federal Bureau of Investigation. They shared a love for antiques, stories, their grand-babies and their community. Together, in 1988 they opened "Nana's Attic" on 23rd Avenue in Moline which took them through many travels and joyful experiences together.

Anna loved reading, traveling, cooking, music, laughter and a good hot cup of coffee; but more than anything she cherished her family and her precious grand-puppy, Lilly May. She will be remembered for her selfless and resilient personality and a smile that could light up a room. Even in adverse situations, Anna's strength will always be highly revered. Poised and cheerful, she never complained. She will always be remembered for her style, grace and wholehearted wisdom. A true role-model for those around her. Anna was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, an aunt, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, a friend, a mentor and an honest heart with so much love to give.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Laura Mae Stephens. Her siblings: Lula, Nina, Lola, Delbert, Homer, Forrest (Jiggs), Russell, Effie (Nellie) and Lloyd. Her late husband Russel DeLois Darnall and her second husband, James A. Wilson, and her beloved son, Ricky Lee Darnall.

She leaves behind her children Karen (Howard) Lachenauer, St. Augustine, Florida and Pamela (Dr. Thomas) Greiner, Moline, Illinois. Her grandchildren, Jennifer Lachenauer, New York, Jeffery (Sarah) Lachenauer, New Jersey, Stephanie (Jeff) Perricone, New Jersey, Ashley (Adam Sams) Rosenthal, Peoria, Illinois, Brittany (Brad Burke) Rosenthal, Santa Monica, California, Christina Greiner, Moline, Illinois. And her great grandchildren, Anthony Perricone, New Jersey and Grayson Sams, Peoria Illinois . Her three nephews: Gary Stephens, Chicago Illinois , Rodney Stephens, Camp Point, Illinois and Terry (Linda) Bathen Ashburn, Virginia.

