Anna Mary Sesbeau

February 5, 1931-January 6, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Anna Mary Sesbeau, 90, of Cedar Rapids died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Ann was the proud mother of six children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild who enjoyed every moment spent with family and friends.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 13, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, followed by a time of sharing at 11 a.m. Due to the COVID pandemic, the family requests everyone attending to be vaccinated and to wear masks. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Anna Mary Sheridan was born February 5, 1931, in Malden, Missouri. She graduated from Moline High School. Ann married Joseph Leland Sesbeau on January 31, 1953, and they settled in Des Moines, Iowa. The family moved to Bettendorf, Iowa, in 1967, where Ann worked at United Parcel Service for 20 years while raising six children. She volunteered at King's Daughters, was a member of the Viking Club, and enjoyed reading, dancing, music, and traveling. She and Joe wintered in Port Aransas, Texas.

Ann is survived by her sister, Dawn Bartel, brother Thomas Sheridan; children Jo Ann Curran (Michael) of Littleton, CO, Marta Hershner (Stephen) of Cedar Rapids, IA, Karen Sesbeau of Plymouth, MN, Mark Sesbeau (Tina Rising) of Hudson, WI, and Dawn Hoeft (Timothy) of Burnsville, MN; grandchildren James Alexander Liehe, Katherine Fallace, Meredith Hershner (Anthony Feldmann), Hilary Hershner and Morgan Stoa (Erik); great-grandchild Maeve Feldmann. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years Joseph Leland Sesbeau, parents Vertie Olive and John Clifford Sheridan, brother Jay Clifford Sheridan, and son John Jay Sesbeau.

Ann's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.