Anne L. Romeo

August 24, 2020-December 28, 1969

ROCK ISLAND-Beautiful, Anne L. Romeo, 50, of Rock Island passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Anne Louise Romeo was born on December 28, 1969, in Rock Island, the daughter of James S and Patricia R. (Kasenberg) Romeo.

She graduated from Rock Island High School and The Nursing Program at Black Hawk College. Anne worked as an oncology nurse to eventually transitioning to hospice nursing. She was devoted to her patients and their families. Anne loved her patients, she would always bring special treats and play creative games and activities, as well as singing and dancing with the residents. Anne was a competitive game player, a Whiz at Boggle and loved other dice and card games. She spent hours doing puzzles with her mom. Boy, did Anne love a good meal! She enjoyed food and cooking so much and was quite the critic of it. If Anne liked your cooking, you knew it was good! She was a total movie buff, had the most infectious laugh and had an insatiable appetite for all things sweet, especially candy!

Besides her parents, Anne is survived by her sweet daughters, Lara Taylor and Lili Saylor; grandsons Payton, Harlee, Wess, Lincoln, Levi and Paul Jr.; a brother, James A Romeo (Dolores Slach); sisters Elizabeth Romeo, Rock Island, and Margaret (David) Lavallee of Connecticut; Chris Saylor (Lili's father) as well as several nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

There will be no visitation and burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Online Condolences can be left at www.wheelanpressly.com.

The family would like to thank all those who supported and prayed for Anne as she battled for her life. God has seen her suffer too many times and has finally delivered her from life's struggles.