Annette DeMont

July 4, 1956 - October 8, 2020

Annette DeMont, 64, of Milan passed away October 8, 2020 at her home.

Visitation will be 4-7pm Saturday, October 17 at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, social distancing will be observed as well as capacity limits followed within the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Annette was born July 4, 1956 in St. Louis, MO. She married Dale DeMont October 2, 1986 in Kewanee, IL. Annette was a dedicated employee and the career that fulfilled her the most was working with children. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and her plants. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Dale; children Cassandra (Kiwi) Cody, Freddie Taylor, Johnel (Susan) Taylor, and Michelle DeMont; grandchildren Johnel, Nikiya, Damian, Devarrian, Noah, Wesley, Kiwi, Khalil, Maliya, and Shan; sisters Linda O'Neil and Jeannette Young and a special friends Darlene Linda Taylor and Kathy Patrick.

Annette was preceded in death by her mother Freddie Mae Shaw and brother Johnel Taylor.

