Annette Pollard

July 17, 1937-June 6, 2021

WOODBURY-Annette Pollard, 83, of Woodbury, MN, formerly of Moline, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 6th Ave, East Moline, IL 61244 and Light the Way Church 7000 Jamaica Ave S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016.

Annette was born on July 17, 1937, in Chicago, the daughter of Leo Leavy and Josephine Philmon. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist, East Moline, where she served as choir director for several years. Annette was a nurse for 50 years, working at Cook County Hospital and Mercy Hospitals in Chicago and Lutheran Hospital (Trinity) in Moline. She enjoyed riding her bike, sewing, crafting, and making pottery. She especially loved supporting and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Devra Pollard, Tampa, FL, Michele (Edward Nunn) Pollard, Woodbury, MN; brothers, Henry Philmon, Eden Praire, MN, Malvin (Denise) Lee, Hayward, CA; sisters, Mary Lee, Vandalia, MI, Doretha Lee, South Bend, IN; cousin, Joycetta Woods, Chicago; and beloved lifelong friends, Cornelius Newman and Lenora Harris, as well as 6 grandchildren: Nathan (Dorothy Scheeline) Pollard, Gabriel Pollard; Cadence, Mattie, Bennett, and Wisdom Nunn.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Duane and Michael; and brother, Hurie Lee.

