Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie R. Gooden
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Annie R. Gooden

December 3, 1942-December 15, 2021

Annie R. Gooden, 79, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday December 15, 2021 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

A Memorial service will be held on 1:00pm Thursday December 23, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Annie was born on December 3, 1942 in Homer, Louisiana, the daughter of Wilbert and Inez (Crew) Presley. She was a graduate of Los Angeles High School, California. Annie married James Shine. She later married Clifford H. Gooden in 1979 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Annie had been employed at Nestle Purina as a line operator for 29 years. She later worked at Johannes Bus Service, Rock Island.

She was a member of First Paradise Baptist church, Rock Island. She also enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, being with her family, traveling and visiting the casino boats.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Dwayne Shine, Cynthia Shine, Anthony Shine; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; parents, Wilbert and Inez; and sister, Johnnie Cagle.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are saddened by your loss. "Earth has no sorrow, that heaven cannot heal". Our thoughts and prayers are with the Presley, Shine & Gooden families.
Willie & Connie Matthews, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Family
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results