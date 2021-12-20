Annie R. Gooden

December 3, 1942-December 15, 2021

Annie R. Gooden, 79, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday December 15, 2021 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

A Memorial service will be held on 1:00pm Thursday December 23, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Annie was born on December 3, 1942 in Homer, Louisiana, the daughter of Wilbert and Inez (Crew) Presley. She was a graduate of Los Angeles High School, California. Annie married James Shine. She later married Clifford H. Gooden in 1979 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Annie had been employed at Nestle Purina as a line operator for 29 years. She later worked at Johannes Bus Service, Rock Island.

She was a member of First Paradise Baptist church, Rock Island. She also enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, being with her family, traveling and visiting the casino boats.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Dwayne Shine, Cynthia Shine, Anthony Shine; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; parents, Wilbert and Inez; and sister, Johnnie Cagle.

