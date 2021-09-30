Menu
Annie M. Hickman
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4Th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Annie M. Hickman

March 10, 1943-September 26, 2021

Annie M. Hickman, 78, of Rock Island IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home. Bushelon Funeral Home will assist the family with the graveside burial ceremony on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11am at Zion Memorial Gardens in Birmingham, Alabama.

Annie was born March 10, 1943, in Birmingham, AL. She was the daughter of Cyrus and Lillie Mae Raines. Annie and L.D. Hickman raised two children: Toney (Janice) Hickman Rock Island, IL, and Torri (Harrison) Hickman-Smith Rock Island, IL. Annie loved her six grandchildren: Jeff Banks, Toney Hickman Jr., Tia (Seth) Zepeda, Aisha Shivers, Estellanee Hickman and Aaliyah Smith; seven great grandchildren: J'Marie Banks, Houston Zepeda, Naomi Zepeda, Adagio McGee Jr., Jade Banks, Seth Zepeda Jr., and Sevannah Zepeda.

Annie was a passionate, soft-spoken woman who valued family, hard work, honesty, and discipline. She was a loyal, loving, and dependable wife, mother, friend, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her relentless desire to push family to excel was astounding and admired by many. Our hearts are heavy, but our faith is strong as she flies with the angels.

Annie was a loving sister and aunt to surviving Bettye Raines and Terrell Raines of Birmingham AL. She was preceded in death by L.D. Hickman, Cyrus Raines Sr., Lillie Mae Raines, brother Cyrus Raines Jr., and brother-in-law Anthony Tolliver.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Zion Memorial Gardens
Birmingham, IL
Orr's Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart is broke...I worked with Annie for 22 years. Me, her and Carol was the best of friends. You will be missed....
Becky Hernandez
Friend
October 18, 2021
Sorry for the huge loss; I will remember Ann as always being kind and friendly with a smile; this is a warm thought I have from being a child when visiting her with my mom. Love and Peace, Loretta.
Loretta Welch
Family
October 3, 2021
