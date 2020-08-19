Annie M. Burnett

June 29, 1940 - August 11, 2020

DAVENPORT - Annie M. Burnett, 80, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at UnityPoint Medical Center, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline, Illinois. Pastor P. Wonder Harris will officiate. There will be a visitation from 10:00 -12:00 p.m. prior to services. Public gathering limitations allow for 50 people within the funeral home. All guests are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Memorials may be made to the Family.

Annie Mae Martin was born June 29, 1940 in Tyonza, Arkansas; the daughter of Samuel and Bessie (Kirkk) Martin. She married Thomas Jefferson Burnett in Rock Island in 1965. He passed November 23, 1992. Annie received Jesus Christ at a young age. She was an excellent singer and in her earlier years, sang in a gospel group with her siblings. She took care of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Annie was a foster care parent. She was known to have never missed a wrestling match on TV. John Cena was her favorite wrestler. She loved all her time spent talking with her friends. Annie was a great cook and always had a plate to give everyone. She will be greatly missed by all.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Diane Campbell, Houston, TX, Angela Burnett, Dallas, TX, Thomas Burnett, Menard, IL, Betty Morrow, East Moline, Leon Burnett, East Moline, Lesa (Chris) Dennis, Davenport, James Clay, Moline, and Kevin Martin, East Moline, sisters, Ella Mae Harris, East Moline, Samella Campbell, Silvis, and Lucretia Donnelson, Davenport, 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews,

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four brothers, three sisters and three brother-in-laws.

