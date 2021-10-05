Anthony S. Banaszek

August 3, 1937-September 29, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Anthony S. Banaszek, 84, East Moline, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA. Memorial services are 10 AM Saturday, October 9, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Visitation is 4-7 PM Friday, October 8th at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd,. East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3PM. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church or to Alleman High School.

Tony 'Butch' was born on August 3, 1937 in East Moline, the son of Stanley and Genevieve (Walkus) Banaszek Sr. He graduated from Alleman High School and enjoyed playing football while attending. Tony later proudly served in the US Air Force as a jet engine mechanic. Tony married Paula Tvarkunas on March 3, 1962 in East Moline. Tony, along with his brother Stanley, owned and operated Ridgewood V&S Variety in East Moline. He later owned and operated Tony's Hobby and Key in East Moline. Tony served his community of East Moline in numerous capacities throughout his adult life including the East Moline Downtown Business Association, the SSA, Zoning Board and served as City Treasurer for many years. He received many awards for his service, including the East Moline citizen of the year and national distinguished citizen award from the Jaycees. Tony dearly loved his wife, family, and his hometown of East Moline.

Survivors include his children; Steven Banaszek, (Cara Murphy), Chicago, IL, Curt (Audra) Banaszek, Munster, IN, Beth (Don) Lucas, Galena, IL, Jeff (Sisilia) Banaszek, Cedar Rapids, IA and Matthew (Jessica) Banaszek, Warrenville, IL, grandchildren; Ava Rose, Emily, Olivia, Ella Joy, Sarah, Peter, Samuel, Colette and Maeve and sisters, Theresa (Frank) DeWaele, Rock Island and Corinne (Jim) Briggs, East Moline

In addition to his wife Paula's passing in 2011, he was preceded in death by his parents, brother Stanley Banaszek Jr., and nephew James Banaszek.

Tony's family would like to acknowledge all of her family and friends for their prayers, love and support. The family would also like to thank the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their exceptional care.

