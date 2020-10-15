Menu
Anthony Devin "Tony" Hayes

Anthony "Tony" Devin Hayes

August 8, 1964-October 13, 2020

Anthony "Tony" Devin Hayes, 56, of Rock Island, died October 13, 2020 at home. A celebration of life gathering will be from 2-4 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Face masks and social distancing required. Memorials in care of the family.

Tony was born in Moline in 1964, a son of Doug and Sandra Campbell Hayes. He married Sue Elliott on April 12, 2010.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Hayes; children Ashley Hayes, Ashley Pratt, Alyssa Denato, Bailey Robertson and Aly Robertson; five grandchildren; and sister, Vicki Bennett.

Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
