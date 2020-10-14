Anthony J. "Tony" Jordan

June 3, 1943-October 12, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Anthony J. "Tony" Jordan, 77, of Palm Bay, Florida, formerly of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Monday, October 12, 2020, in his home.

Private family services are Saturday at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Memorials may be made to a favorite charity.

Anthony Joseph Jordan was born June 3, 1943, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to Frank and Olga (Tertipes) Jordan. He married Sandra Gavigan on November 3, 1978, in Galesburg, Illinois, He was involved in home improvement for over 30 years, and had co-owned and operated JB&D Siding in Galesburg, Jordan Window Store and More in East Peoria, and Voorhees Home Improvement. He enjoyed playing and teaching the accordion, golf, gambling, and watching sports.

Tony is survived by his wife, Sandra; children and spouses, Stephanie and Mark Inness of Ashville, North Carolina, and Anthony Jr. and Sarah Jordan of Daytona, Florida; step-children and spouses, Jonathan and Denica Janowski of Palm Bay, Denise and James Lumpkins of Phoenix, Arizona, and Scott and Vickie Jordan of Russell, Iowa; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepdaughter, Wendy Miller.

Tony's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.