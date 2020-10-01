Menu
Anthony "Tony" Oak

March 30, 1955-September 27, 2020

Tony Oak, age 65, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Tony was born March 30, 1955 in Aledo, Illinois. He graduated from Rockridge High School.

Tony was a jack of all trades, he spent most of his life in tree service. He was a proud owner of A-1 Tree Service for 20+ years. He made many friends throughout his life for being kind, honest and giving. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Tony was an animal lover and had a passion for the outdoors: grilling, woodworking, fishing and kayaking.

Tony was united in marriage to the love of his life, Kim on September 22nd, 2018 at their home under a tree in the backyard. He will be remembered by his bright smile, being a jokester, and his contagious laughter will be deeply missed. Above all, he treasured time spent gathering with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Kim; children, Angel and TJ; step-children, Jessica, Michael, Joshua, and Dylan; grandchildren, Lexi (Lando), Kayla, Avianna, Aaydan, Liam, and Elijah; brother, Blair (Enid) and Douglas (Carolyn); brother-in-law, Matthew (Sandy); niece, Tonya; nephew, Shane; and many extended family members and friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, Stanley; mother, Bess; grandparents, Warren & Clara and Oscar and Della; brother, Drew; favorite uncle, Don; and father-in-law, Les.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, October 3rd, also at the funeral home with burial to follow at Lowman Cemetery in Runnells. Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Tony.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hamilton's Funeral Home
