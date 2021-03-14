Anthony M. Woeckener

January 8, 1959-March 11, 2021

ILLINOIS CITY-Anthony M. Woeckener, 62, of Illinois City, passed away Thursday March 11, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

A memorial service will be 11am Tuesday March 16, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all funeral attendees.

Anthony was born on January 8, 1959 in Rock Island, the son of Ralph and Bonnie (Schwigen) Woeckener. He was married to Jane Jacobs with whom he had spent the last 20 years.

Tony had been employed with Midwest Operating Engineers as a heavy equipment operator.

He loved spending time with his family and boating of the river.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; mother, Bonnie; son, Steven (Melissa) Woeckener; step son, Timothy Vick; grandchildren, Jake and Bailey; siblings, William R. (Susan) Woeckener, Richard R. Woeckener, David R. (Judy) Woeckener, Lawrence A. Woeckener, Ralph W. Jr. (Rebecca) Woeckener and Constance A. (Norbert) Wagner; several nieces and nephews.

