Ardith Maxine Miller Bennett

July 3, 1922-September 26, 2021

Ardith Maxine Miller Bennett, 99, of Simpsonville, SC, formerly of Erie, IL, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at The Springs Assisted Living in Simpsonville, SC. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Erie Cemetery, Erie, IL. Memorials may be made to the Erie United Methodist Church, 811 8th St., Erie, IL 61250. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie, is assisting with arrangements.

Maxine was born to John Delaney Miller and Nellie Mae Richards Miller in White, South Dakota on July 3, 1922. She moved with her family to Illinois and attended schools in Erie, graduating from Erie High School in 1940. She married John Leroy Bennett of Morrison, IL on October 5, 1941, and she and her husband farmed for 40 years in the rural Erie area until their retirement.

Maxine and John were long time members of the Erie United Methodist Church where Maxine served on many committees and was a Sunday School Teacher. The couple were charter members of the Lake Erie Country Club, and Maxine was a member of the Morrison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Bennett Hunt and husband, Charles; five grandsons, David Hunt and wife, Nancy, Todd Jensen, John Hunt and wife, Trisha, Brandon Jensen, and Jason Hunt and wife, Laura; and 11 great grandchildren.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John; one daughter, Diane; and three sisters, Velma Kellogg, Ethelyn Wessel, and Marian Schaeffer.