Arlis Joan Enburg

November 27, 1929-January 3, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Arlis Joan Enburg, 92, of Rock island passed away Monday January 3, 2022 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

Private services were held at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Memorial donations in Arlis's name may be left to Wounded Warriors or Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.

Arlis was born on November 27, 1929 in Freeport, Illinois, the daughter of Clayton E. and F. Evelyn Osburn. The family moved to Moline when she was one year old. She attended Moline Schools and graduated from Moline High School Class of 1948.

Arlis was united in marriage to Robert C. Enburg on June 11, 1949 in Sacred Heart Church, Rock Island. He preceded her in death on July 24, 1987.

She had been employed for 17 years as church secretary at the former Memorial Heights Methodist Church, Rock Island, where she was also a 32 year member. She later became a member of the now closed First Christian Church, Moline, where she served as an elder, trustee, President of Christian Women's Fellowship, secretary of the Official Board and more than 25 years as the teacher of the adult Sunday school class "Friends in Christ".

Arlis was a charter member and past President of the Rock Island County Bar Auxiliary, secretary to the board of directors of the Rock Island Arsenal Historical Society, from which she received the Stephen C. Hershberg Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. She also was a member and chairwoman of Hospitality of NARFE and was a member of the Rock Island County Republican Women.

Mrs. Enburg was presented with the Defender of Freedom Award in 2008 for her outstanding support and concern for the soldiers of the Illinois National Guard during its "Freedom Salute Campaign.

She was a former member of the Rock Island Women's Club and the Margaret Hobart Circle of King's Daughter's.

She loved to cook and bake, dessert being her specialty. She also enjoyed writing poetry and won a Bronze Medal for a humorous poem she entered in the 2003 Senior Olympics. Arlis had also traveled extensively in her younger years.

Survivors include her son, Brian (Carla) Enburg; daughter, Stephanie (Tom) Naab, both of Moline, daughter, Victoria McAdams, Loves Park, Illinois; grandchildren, Hilary (Cesar) Puglisi, Morgan and Austin Enburg, all of Moline, Rebecca (Kevin) Dreyer, St. Louis, Missouri and Claudia (Erik) Marshall, Loves Park; great grandchildren, Ian and Alex Marshall, Loves Park, Taylor and Bryce Puglisi, Moline and Robert L. Dreyer, St. Louis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, one brother and son in law, Benton McAdams.

