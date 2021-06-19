Menu
Arlynn S. Sallows
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Arlynn S. Sallows

September 17, 1920-June 15, 2021

SILVIS-Arlynn S. Sallows, age 100, of Crosstown Square in Silvis and formerly of Port Byron, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis. The family will greet friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Graveside services will be held at 11:15 Am Tuesday at Oak Grove Cemetery, Port Byron. Memorials may be made to Crosstown Square or the Port Byron United Methodist Church.

Arlynn was born on September 17, 1920 in Port Byron to Robert and Hazel (Judd) Atkinson. She was united in marriage to Glenn Sallows on September 25, 1941 in Port Byron. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2006. Arlynn enjoyed sewing, crafts, golfing, and was a sports fanatic, but especially loved her "Cubbies".

Arlynn is survived by a daughter, Kris (Terry) Cox of Erie; sons, Doug (Barb) Sallows of Cashiers, NC, and Stan (Jewel) Sallows of Moline; 7 grandchildren, Heather (Kevin) Arnold, Amber (Scott) Mattly, Heidi Sallows, Nicole (Justin) Besse, Travis (Tiffany) Cox, Joy (Clint) Albright, and Jason Fisher; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street , Port Byron, IL
Jun
22
Graveside service
11:15a.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery
Port Byron, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
4 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you ALL !!
Wanda ( Sachau) Harmon
Friend
June 24, 2021
Rest In Peace loved you since the day I meant you 3 years ago I loved the way you called me speedy I will miss you
Liz at crosstown
Work
June 19, 2021
Condolences to the family. Remembering her from the cousins dinner gatherings several years ago. Had been exchanging Christmas cards over the years. We had many conversations catching up on years gone by. Rest in peace Arlynn. May the Peace of God comfort The family.
George Atkinson
Family
June 19, 2021
Had fun performing in the chorus with Arlynn when Port Byron Had our minstrel shows...wonderful days in the 40´s. Rest In Peace Arlynn...such a friendly, bubbly personality.
Joanzburke
Friend
June 18, 2021
