Arlynn S. Sallows

September 17, 1920-June 15, 2021

SILVIS-Arlynn S. Sallows, age 100, of Crosstown Square in Silvis and formerly of Port Byron, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis. The family will greet friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Graveside services will be held at 11:15 Am Tuesday at Oak Grove Cemetery, Port Byron. Memorials may be made to Crosstown Square or the Port Byron United Methodist Church.

Arlynn was born on September 17, 1920 in Port Byron to Robert and Hazel (Judd) Atkinson. She was united in marriage to Glenn Sallows on September 25, 1941 in Port Byron. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2006. Arlynn enjoyed sewing, crafts, golfing, and was a sports fanatic, but especially loved her "Cubbies".

Arlynn is survived by a daughter, Kris (Terry) Cox of Erie; sons, Doug (Barb) Sallows of Cashiers, NC, and Stan (Jewel) Sallows of Moline; 7 grandchildren, Heather (Kevin) Arnold, Amber (Scott) Mattly, Heidi Sallows, Nicole (Justin) Besse, Travis (Tiffany) Cox, Joy (Clint) Albright, and Jason Fisher; and 9 great-grandchildren.

