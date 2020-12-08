Arthur A. Sandman

April 1, 1941-December 5, 2020

Arthur A. Sandman, 79, of Milan, Illinois, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Serenity of Moline, East Moline, Illinois.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to the Milan Food Pantry, PO Box 333, Milan, IL 61264.

Art was born April 1, 1941, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Ernest and Gladys (Pryor) Sandman. He graduated from Davenport High School and went on to marry Mary Sue McRoberts on April 23, 1965, in Milan. He worked 51 years for Roth Pump Company in Milan, retiring in June of 2011.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, and fried chicken. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Art, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Art is survived by his beloved wife of over 55 years, Mary; two children, Melissa "Missy" Ledbetter of Rock Island, and Matt (Kristin) Sandman of Sherrard, Illinois; two grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Allison of Rock Island and Trever Sandman of Sherrard; two great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Bodee Allison; siblings, Bob Sandman of Walcott, Iowa, and Linda (Jim) Hergert of Blue Grass, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Loretta Sandman of Davenport; Mary's siblings, Ed McRoberts of Milan and JoAnn (Phil) Nunn of Bettendorf; Mary's sister-in-law, Linda McRoberts of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Gladys Sandman; twin brother, William Sandman; sister-in-law, Shirley Sandman; Mary's parents, Clair and Juanita McRoberts; Mary's brother, Clair "Bud" McRoberts; and Mary's sister-in-law, Barb McRoberts.

