I met Arthur when he first moved to Rock Island. He and Linda live 3 doors from me in the apartment complex. I also worked with Arthur at John Deere. My friendship lasted with the Youngs until my husband, Rev. Amos Chester, and I moved to St. Paul, MN. I will fondly remember Arthur for some of the "Stone Soul Picnics" we had. Arthur was truly dedicated to his family and his church. When my sister informed me of his transition my heart was heavy. Arthur you fought a good fight and you kept the faith. A crown is waiting for you in glory. Rest in peace my friend. My prayers are with Linda and your family.

Barbara Simmons Chester January 3, 2021