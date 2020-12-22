To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Orr's Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Orr's Mortuary.
6 Entries
Rev young was a very loving person. He loved children, his community and he was a devout Christian. He will always be remembered for his loving kindness.
Dr Ida johnson
January 8, 2021
Dear family, sending my sincere sympathy, my heart goes out to you currently of great sadness. Please know that God cares about you, how you feel, and invite you to let them help you. Jeremiah 29:11,12
Neighbor
January 7, 2021
I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to the entire Arthur Young family, relatives and friends. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
I met Mr. Young as a Moline Middle School Industrial Technology colleague and appreciated his compassion for building a program to enhance the education and lives of all of his students.
Don Wehr
January 6, 2021
My sincerest sympathy and Prayers to you Sis. Linda and the family.
Ida Bland
January 3, 2021
I met Arthur when he first moved to Rock Island. He and Linda live 3 doors from me in the apartment complex. I also worked with Arthur at John Deere. My friendship lasted with the Youngs until my husband, Rev. Amos Chester, and I moved to St. Paul, MN. I will fondly remember Arthur for some of the "Stone Soul Picnics" we had. Arthur was truly dedicated to his family and his church. When my sister informed me of his transition my heart was heavy. Arthur you fought a good fight and you kept the faith. A crown is waiting for you in glory. Rest in peace my friend. My prayers are with Linda and your family.
Barbara Simmons Chester
January 3, 2021
It was an honor and privilege to have Rev. Young as my Assistant Pastor and friend. He will be missed.